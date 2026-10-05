'Living the dream': Meghan Markle's daily routine in UK comes to light

Meghan Markle's best friend Kelly McKee Zajfen also shared sweet photos

The royal insiders have revealed that Meghan Markle, who has moved to Britain with her husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet, has been “living the dream”.

Speaking to the New Idea, the royal sources, have disclosed Meghan Markle’s daily routine following their return to UK.

The close confidant revealed, “A couple of As Ever business phone calls in the morning, then reformer pilates or yoga with friends, all in time for the school bell to pick up Archie and Lilibet.”

The fresh claims came days after Meghan surfaced in the United Kingdom for the first time after returning from California, mingling with fellow celebrity expat Ellen DeGeneres at a pub.

They were spotted chatting at the Three Horseshoes near Burford, Oxfordshire, along with DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi.

Meghan’s best friend Kelly McKee Zajfen also shared sweet photos of the Duchess after spending time together.

She said on Instagram, “Having the best time. There’s something so special about getting a taste of this magical place with my bestie, and having my sweet Jack along for the adventure.

“I’ve loved seeing this sweet chapter through her eyes and daily adventures! Especially getting to experience so many little firsts with Jack by my side.”

She added, “GB you’ve been so good to us. We’re leaving with full hearts and definitely leaving a piece of ours here.

“To everyone we’ve met or bumped into, thank you for being so loving to my friend. It’s been beautiful to witness. She missed you too!,” she also revealed about Meghan.