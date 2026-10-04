'Draw the line': Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned after furious statement

“Most people understand that being famous comes with attention, but children didn't make that choice."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued a stark warning after the Duke issued a furious statement calling school paparazzi 'reckless.'

According to a report by the OK!, the expert has warned the royal couple regarding security risks after their remarks.

Harry and Meghan slammed the photographers allegedly monitoring the school attended by Archie and Lilibet calling their conduct “extraordinarily reckless.”

Commenting on the matter, Mykolas Rambus, CEO of an AI digital risk management company that protects executives, public figures and their families from online threats, advised the royal couple “Change the routine.”

The expert went on saying, “Don’t arrive at exactly the same time, take the same route or use the same entrance every day. Predictability makes anyone easier to follow.”

“If a photographer can figure out where your child is going to be every morning, someone with worse intentions can too,” Rambus cautioned.

He also warned that speaking out creates a tradeoff.

The expert warned, “Don't give them the photograph they're looking for. A confrontation at the school entrance can turn into the picture or video that keeps the story going.

Publicly condemning photographers can deter further pursuit and generate sympathy when children are involved, but there are limits, Rambus said.

He went on saying, “Most people understand that being famous comes with attention, but children didn't make that choice. A school is very different from the red carpet or a restaurant.

“However, publicity creates publicity,” he added. “Simple advice: Say what happened, draw the line, and then stop talking about it.”