Prince Harry finds unlikely lifeline for 2027 Invictus Games?

After Boeing reportedly opted not to pour in funds as a sponsor of the 2027 Invictus Games, set to take place in Birmingham, Prince Harry apparently found himself in a fix.

However, not for long, because reportedly Jeff Bezos has thrown a lifeline to the royal prince's dream project.

According to the Daily Mirror, Amazon's owner may put in £20 million to sponsor next year's Games.

A source in The Sun described the deal as a shot in the arm for Invictus and Harry. The Invictus committee are really hoping it gets over the line. Amazon wanted to get involved."

Interestingly, Amazon is a rival to Netflix, with whom the Sussexes have collaborated.

Regarding this, the insider said, "They already do a lot to back veterans, including employment programs. The games are a big undertaking and expensive. And, interestingly, Amazon is Netflix's big rival."

Given the alleged deal, a seemingly surprising figure entered the picture: Kris Jenner.

According to Rob Shuter, she has a good relationship with Bezos's romantic partner, Lauren Sánchez.

"Kris didn't just know both sides - she had their trust. Meghan needed help. Kris had Lauren's ear, and Lauren had Jeff's. One conversation led to another, and suddenly Amazon was at the table," the journalist said.

However, a spokesperson for the 2027 Invictus Games Birmingham did not confirm the claim that Bezos invested.