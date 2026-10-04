Meghan Markle talks to mom Doria Ragland every day?

Meghan Markle misses her friends, her day-to-day routine and "she really misses her mom.”

The royal sources have claimed that Meghan Markle’s heart is back in California despite returning to Britain with her husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Speaking to the Heat World, the royal insiders have said the Duchess also wants to spend the holiday there with her mom Doria Ragland.

The close confidant says Meghan is already longing for the comfort of Montecito and her mother.

They told the outlet, “At the heart of this is the fact that Meghan is very homesick. She misses her friends, she misses her day-to-day routine and she really misses her mom.”

About Meghan’s mother, the royal sources said, “She talks to Doria every day, usually multiple times but it’s not the same as spending every weekend with her.”

Moreover, the source says, "She’s willing to tough it out in England but it will be a lot more bearable for her if they can make regular trips back. If she had her way they would go back for Thanksgiving and just stay through Christmas but Harry is very much against that; he would like them to stay put at least until Spring.”

The insiders believe there’s a reason Meghan may be particularly unwilling to sacrifice a California Christmas.

The mole said, “Meghan loves Thanksgiving and all the traditions but Christmas at home with the kids is really special to her. They’ve created all sorts of traditions and she would like to be home for it.”