Meghan Markle, Harry warned about Prince William's brutal move

"Harry and Meghan will weaponise any attempts to strip them of their titles"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned that Prince William would likely strip their royal titles himself should his father King Charles fail to act.

The warning has come from a royal expert after the Prince of Wales major win against Harry and Meghan, referring to King Charles letter to clarify the royal couple’s status in UK.

The insider recently told royal expert Anisiobi that the Prince of Wales was "instrumental" in issuing a letter characterizing Harry and Meghan as "private citizens" on the King's orders.

The close confidant said, "He's taken it as a big win and it's given him hope that his father might finally be seeing this more clearly.

"William is not going to stop pushing until the King agrees to take away their titles."

Following this development, royal expert Mark Dolan suggested William would likely strip the titles himself should his father fail to act, the Daily Express US reported.

He also cautioned that such a move would further widen the rift between the palace and the royal couple.

The expert said, "Harry and Meghan will weaponise any attempts to strip them of their titles because their whole grift is that they are victims.

"But as long as they are Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they can pretend to be royal, and that's a problem for the family and it's a problem for the monarchy.”

He warned, "I don't think Charles will strip the titles. I think William will, and it's going to be ugly."