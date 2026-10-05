Royal expert reacts to Andrew's latest move

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has filed a legal action

A royal expert has expressed his views over former Duke of York Andrew’s latest move, saying it “will have heads in hands (yet again) at Buckingham Palace.”

Royal expert Chris Ship took to X and shared a report of the ITV titled “Andrew taking legal action against Thames Valley Police over search warrants” with his remarks.

He tweeted, “It’s a return to the kind of story that will have heads in hands (yet again) at Buckingham Palace. Former Prince Andrew decides to take legal action against the police force which searched his home on the day he was arrested …”

According to AFP, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor filed a legal action on Monday to quash warrants that led to searches of his residences.

The police arrested Andrew on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The report further detailed the London court is set to hold a private hearing on Thursday, the judiciary said in a statement, as King Charles brother challenges Thames Valley Police.

The judiciary's press office said, "The case concerns an application by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for a judicial review to quash search warrants issued by a judge at the Central Criminal Court on 18 February 2026".

It added, Thursday's hearing concerned an application by Thames Valley Police to restrict access to court documents in the matter.