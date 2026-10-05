King Charles sends thanks to families across UK

Buckingham Palace on Monday released pictures of King Charles, Queen Camilla and senior members of the royal family as it marked the beginning of the first National Cadets Week.

The pictures of the monarch, the queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie performing royal duties were posted with a statement.

The statement read: “For more than a century, the Cadet Forces have helped generations of young people discover their strengths, broaden their horizons and develop the confidence to face life’s challenges.

In every part of our country, from our cities and towns to our rural and coastal communities, cadets come together to learn new skills, build lasting friendships and contribute positively to the communities in which they live.”

As the first National Cadets Week begins, The King has sent his thanks to young people, volunteers and families across the United Kingdom.

From the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force youth organisations to those linked with the fire, police and ambulance services, hundreds of thousands of young people are developing new skills, building confidence, serving their communities and forming lasting friendships.”







