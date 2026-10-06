Prince Harry’s ex admits ‘commitment’ wasn't her ‘strong suit’ in past

The ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy reflected on her past.

Chelsy dated the Duke of Sussex on and off from 2004 to 2010 following their split the businesswoman eventually found her love with now husband sam cutmore-scott with whom she tied the knot in 2022.

Recently, in a new blog post on the Aya jewelry website, Chelsy reflected on her life before marriage and motherhood, “Looking back... commitment wasn't exactly my strong suit.”

Adding, “If I'm completely honest, the only thing I was committed to was having fun.”

“I wanted the next trip, the next adventure, the next group of people I hadn't met yet. I lived in Istanbul. I travelled around South America. I went to Bali, the Amazon, Moscow,” the jewelry designer recalled.

“I wasn't remotely interested in staying in one place, following a conventional career path or committing to anything that might interfere with whatever sounded most exciting,” she further added.

For those unaware, Chelsey shares three children with Sam, son, Leo, daughter, Chloe and youngest son, Finn.

The former royal girlfriend opened up about the moment when her strongly independent mindset began to change, she wrote, “Marriage and motherhood had never been particularly high on my to-do list.”

“Both seemed to represent exactly the things I had spent my adult life avoiding: permanence, responsibility, roots and having to take somebody else's plans into account,” Chelsy added.

Noting, “It wasn't that I suddenly developed some great romantic vision of settling down. It was much more instinctive than that. I met Sam and, for the first time, I knew I wanted a family, specifically with him.”

“I was also 35 by then, so I can't give Sam all the credit. Timing, and possibly biology, may have played their part,” the entrepreneur further revealed in her blog.

It is pertinent to mention that Chelsy and Prince Harry’s romance ended after intense media scrutiny as they both later acknowledged how difficult the attention was.