Ex-Lib Dem MP accuses King Charles of burdening taxpayers over royal finances

Queen Elizabeth II passed away, as did Prince Philip. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties, and Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor has been stripped of his royal titles.

That means fewer working royals, argues Norman Baker, a former Liberal Democrat minister, so he asks whether the British monarchy's cost is rising.

He told GB News, "Every time there's a calculation, it benefits the Royal Family, and there's no excuse for that."

"Charles said he wants a slimmed-down monarchy, but what does that actually mean? Yes, fewer people are undertaking royal duties, mainly through ‘natural waste’.

He continued, “It's an unkind phrase, but obviously the Queen and Prince Philip died; Harry and Meghan have gone abroad."

"Well, they're back now, but not doing royal duties, and Andrew has become persona non grata," the 69-year-old added.

According to Baker, the public's burden of financing the British monarchy has quadrupled since 2011.

“So five people have gone, and they haven't been replaced. You would expect the cost to come down, but the costs have actually gone up," he said.

"There are fewer people on the balcony, but the cost has gone up," the former MP alleged.

Regarding Baker's criticism, Buckingham Palace has not commented so far.