Queen Camilla remembers Jeffrey Archer’s ‘irrepressible’ spirit

Queen Camilla paid tribute to Jeffrey Archer with a heartfelt note.

On Tuesday, October 6, The Queen’s Reading Room’s official Instagram handle shared a moving tribute to honor the late British author on behalf of Her Majesty.

However, the post reflected on Jeffrey’s remarkable life, with Queen writing, “Seldom does an author get to live a life as rich, varied and colourful as any of the characters in their books, or with as many surprising plot twists. Jeffrey Archer was an exception to the end.”

Noting, “It was therefore with sadness that I learned of his death yesterday, on the eve of publication of his final work and so soon after appearing at my Queen’s Reading Room Festival.”

It continued, “My sympathies go to Mary and the family at this time of sorrow. I hope it may be some consolation for them to know what pleasure Jeffrey brought to me and so many millions of readers through the pages of his works. While not without flaw, his friends will recall him as an irrepressible life force through all the many differing chapters of his life.”

“Wherever the next page turns to, I trust there will be champagne and Shepherd’s Pie in abundance.~ Camilla R,” the post concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Jeffrey died at the age of 86 on October 5, 2026, just before the release of his final novel, Adam & Eve.