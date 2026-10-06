Queen Elizabeth II only trusted one person for ‘intimate job’

Queen Elizabeth II was very particular about her hair styling duties.



Her Majesty who passed away in 2022, always wanted her favourite hairdresser around her for styling days.

In an interview with Woman and Home, hairdresser Ian Carmichael says: "It was a very intimate job and there probably weren't many people who could touch her in such a normal way, as you just didn't touch The Queen," Carmichael explained. "I enjoyed being with her and it was always an honor, but I knew my place."

Later in the pandemic, hairdressers Angela Kelly started assisting Her Majesty.

"From March 2020 onwards I washed The Queen's hair every week, set and styled it, and even trimmed it when needed," the royal dresser said, via Hello! magazine. "My team named it Kelly's Salon."

Kelly continued, "The Queen knew I was nervous, and during the first two weeks I was shaking. I had only done her hair once or twice before while on board the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Queen was so kind as she advised me on the very specific way to put the rollers in."