New York declares Measles state of emergency amid nationwide disease resurgence

Recent health update informs, Measle cases are surging again the United States.

New York State has officially declared a disaster emergency in response to a growing resurgence of measles.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the emergency measures to combat localized clusters and expand the state's healthcare capacity, empowering a broader network of professionals including pharmacists, paramedics, and midwives to administer the MMR vaccine.

“No one should get seriously ill or die from a vaccine-preventable disease,” Hochul said in a statement, adding that New York has recorded 108 cases of measles this year, as of October 3.

The declaration arrives as health authorities grapple with a wider national uptick in infections, driven by declining vaccination rates that threaten the country's historic disease elimination status.

As reported, her announcement marks the first such declaration since measles cases began to tick up in 2025. She said that seven cases were recorded in New York City and 101 elsewhere in the state.

Hochul’s declaration says 92 cases have been recorded since July 15 in a handful of rural communities with insufficient vaccination rates.

State health officials are intensifying contact tracing, expediting laboratory testing, and urging residents to verify their immunization status.

While the majority of recent New York cases have been localized in under-immunized rural communities, public health experts emphasize that swift action is necessary to prevent broader transmission and protect vulnerable populations from severe complications.

The declaration will remain in effect through November 4.