Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff's Department sets record straight on Luke Daley's arrest

With no suspect arrested yet, the internet reportedly found Luke Daley, a recently arrested Arizona citizen, to be linked to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

The speculation supposedly became so feverish that the Pima County Sheriff's Department had to issue a statement.

The office's spox said, “Luke Daley was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on September 30, 2026. This is unrelated to the Nancy Guthrie case.”

Daley, however, was not entirely unrelated to the Guthrie case, as he was previously detained for questioning about the 84-year-old's disappearance.

But later, the police did not press charges against him and let him go, as he strenuously denied involvement in the case.



“I have thought of any type of reason why they could have come after me, but there’s nothing, and I think that’s why they didn’t tell me,” he previously said in an interview with the Arizona Family.

At the time, Daley himself quashed the speculations online that linked him to the infamous masked man found in camera footage outside Guthrie's home before her disappearance.

“I mean, for my personal interest, I would just say just not to go off speculation of everything you hear on the internet and kind of like the hive mind mentality that someone says something and then they just go off of it based on no evidence, no truth."

He added, "But I mean, in terms of moving forward, I just want to be cleared and have actual verification that I was cleared by the FBI and sheriff, whoever else.”

Daley was arrested in late September on allegations involving the possession of weapons and a narcotic drug.