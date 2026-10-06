FBI whistleblower accuses Trump of ordering FBI investigation into immigration protesters

A former FBI official has alleged that US President Donald Trump ordered the bureau to investigate Los Angeles protesters demonstrating against his administration’s immigration crackdown.

According to NBC News, the allegations were made in a whistleblower complaint submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla confirmed his office received a copy of the complaint.

“These allegations are deeply alarming. Using the FBI to target Americans for exercising their first amendment rights directly undermines our nation’s foundational values. I won’t rest until we get answers,” Padilla said.

NBC identified the whistleblower as Jill Fields, a former supervisory intelligence analyst in the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office who has since resigned.

Fields alleges Emil Bove, then acting deputy attorney general, instructed the field office to investigate activity outside a federal building despite her belief that it was protected speech.

She also alleges the White House directed FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate protesters using megaphones during immigration enforcement operations after agents initially declined to open an investigation.

According to NBC, Fields further claims Los Angeles-based FBI agents were pulled from active cartel investigations to carry out the White House’s requests.

The allegations relate to federal authorities’ response to anti-ICE demonstrations in Los Angeles last year.