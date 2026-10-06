Cornell faculty call for no-confidence vote over handling of Jane Doe rape allegations

Cornell University faculty members are seeking a vote of no confidence against the administration as outrage grows over its handling of a former student’s alleged gang rape.

Members of Cornell’s Faculty Senate introduced the resolution Monday evening, according to CNN.

A no-confidence vote would serve as a formal rebuke of the university’s leadership and could increase pressure for changes or resignations.

“The faculty have been approached by hundreds of students, alumni, staff who are demanding that we do something,” labour history professor and Faculty Senate member Paul Ortiz told CNN.

“We’re tired of the sexual assaults that happened to our students. We’re tired of the administration’s inaction on this issue – and not only our current students, but past students, alumni who have actually given money to this university are fed up,” Ortiz said.

The move comes after students and community members marched through Ithaca on Monday, chanting “shame” and “resign”.

A seven-hour sit-in in support of Jane Doe is also planned for Wednesday.

Doe filed a lawsuit last month against Cornell, the Chi Phi fraternity, seven fraternity members and others.

She alleges the university failed to protect her and adequately punish students accused of sexually assaulting and drugging her in 2024.

The case has prompted scrutiny of Cornell police, prosecutors and the university’s internal investigation.