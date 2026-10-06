Trump approves historic military execution of Fort Hood shooter

Hasan was shot by a civilian police officer responding to the attack and was left partially paralysed

US President Donald Trump has approved the execution by firing squad of Nidal Hasan, the former Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009.

The decision was announced by Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell after a recommendation from Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth “has recommended – and President Donald J. Trump has approved – death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan”, Parnell said on X.

“The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come,” he added.

Hasan was sentenced to death by a military jury in 2013 after opening fire at a medical facility at Fort Hood, now known as Fort Cavazos, on November 5, 2009.

Twelve soldiers and one civilian were killed, while more than 30 people were wounded.

Hasan was shot by a civilian police officer responding to the attack and was left partially paralysed.

During his trial, Hasan represented himself and did not deny carrying out the shooting.

If the execution goes ahead, Hasan would become the first person executed by the US military since 1961.

The secretary of the Army will determine when and where the execution will take place.