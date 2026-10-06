Jannik Sinner ends 2026 season early over right knee injury: Will he return in 2027?

Jannik Sinner has announced plans regarding his 2026 season in a recent post.

The World No 1 will miss the rest of the 2016 season due to the knee injury, keeping him on the sidelines since winning Wimbledon.

In a video message posted on social media, the Italian star said, “Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over.”

"I also need to think about my long-term career so I will do everything possible to get back 100 per cent."

Sinner's team added in a statement, "On the advice ​of his ⁠medical team, Jannik ⁠Sinner will follow a course ‌of treatment for inflammation in his knee.”

"The decision has been made to have the treatment ⁠now to give ​Jannik the necessary ​time to recover ​before beginning preparations for ⁠2027.”

In July, Sinner defended his title after defeating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon while claiming a fifth major trophy. He also won the Australian Open in 2025 and 2025 and US Open in 2024.

The 25-year-old prematurely ended his 2026 season by skipping the US Open, pulling out of his China Open defense, and withdrawing from the Shanghai Masters.

Sinner's early end to the season puts his world No. 1 ranking at risk of being overtaken before the year ends.