Meta, TikTok and X challenge UK watchdog over safety data: What to know
Meta, TikTok, and X have initiated a legal showdown against British media regulator Ofcom, contesting sweeping information demands issued under the UK’s Online Safety Act
Meta, TikTok, and X have locked horns with British media regulator Ofcom in a high-stakes legal showdown concerning sweeping data demands issued under the UK’s landmark Online Safety Act.
The legal battle centers on information notices sent by Ofcom that require platforms to disclose granular content moderation metrics.
This includes detailed records on how many posts are removed or have their visibility restricted, alongside metrics tracking user exposure to harmful content.
Representatives for the tech giants argue that these broad mandates impose unprecedented and unmanageable operational burdens.
Legal filings from X described the directive as the most rigorous information request it has ever received from any regulatory body globally.
Meta similarly contended that the watchdog requested expansive data across multiple services without a clearly defined regulatory justification.
Ofcom has firmly defended its position, asserting that the information is genuinely necessary to evaluate the early efficacy of the digital safety regime and hold an accountability-shy industry to standard compliance.
This court battle marks a critical stress-test for the enforcement limits of Britain's internet regulations, with further hearings anticipated regarding regulatory scope, fee structures, and potential penalties.
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