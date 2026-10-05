Quebec voters could bring back separatist Parti Québécois to power

The PQ has staged a major political comeback after years in opposition, with polls putting its support at around 30 percent

Quebec voters are heading to the polls Monday in a provincial election that could return the separatist Parti Québécois to power for the first time in more than a decade.

Polls suggest the PQ, led by Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, is likely to form the next government in the predominantly French-speaking province of Canada, according to the Guardian. However, it remains unclear whether the party will secure a majority.

The PQ has staged a major political comeback after years in opposition, with polls putting its support at around 30 percent. .

St-Pierre Plamondon has campaigned heavily on immigration, language and Quebec identity, promising to reduce immigration and strengthen restrictions on religious symbols.

However, his plans for another referendum on Quebec independence have proved less popular.

Most Quebecers currently oppose separation from Canada, while the ongoing trade dispute with US President Donald Trump has also shifted attention towards national unity.

The PQ leader has said he would not hold an independence referendum while Trump remains in power.

The party has also benefited from a divided nationalist vote outside Montreal.

A PQ victory could increase tensions with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s federal government, particularly over immigration, language and Quebec’s relationship with the Canadian monarchy.

St-Pierre Plamondon has described Carney’s plans to potentially increase immigration as an “abuse of power”.