Toronto Pearson gold heist trial begins more than 3 years after $20mn theft

A man accused in one of the largest gold heists in Canadian history is set to go on trial Monday in Brampton, Ont.

Parmpal Sidhu faces charges of theft over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence in connection with the 2023 theft at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Peel Regional Police allege 6,600 gold bars weighing more than 400 kilograms and worth over $20 million were stolen from the airport on April 17, 2023.

The gold and foreign currency had arrived on an Air Canada flight from Zurich, Switzerland, before being taken to an airport cargo facility.

Police allege a suspect later presented warehouse employees with a fraudulent airway bill. The shipment was then loaded onto a five-tonne truck and driven away.

The trial follows the Crown’s decision last month to withdraw charges against two other men, Ali Raza and Amit Jalota.

Another man, Arsalan Chaudhary, pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000 and was sentenced to four years in prison this spring. He was also ordered to repay $22 million in restitution over 40 years.

Police dubbed the investigation Project 24K.

Another accused, Archit Grover, is expected to stand trial later this fall.