Cornell police sought phone evidence that lawyer says never reached prosecutors

Cornell University police sought to preserve phone records shortly after a student reported an alleged sexual assault involving members of the Chi Phi fraternity in 2024, newly obtained documents show.

Draft letters reviewed by CNN and dated November 15, 2024, asked Verizon and T-Mobile to “preserve all available data” connected to certain accounts, including texts, calls, emails, photos and videos.

The letters said police were “investigating a sexual assault incident” and believed the records could contain relevant evidence.

It remains unclear whether the requests were sent or whether investigators later obtained the records.

Jane Doe’s lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, told CNN his client had also recorded calls with men allegedly involved in the incident.

The documents have raised further questions about what evidence reached the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office before it declined to pursue criminal charges in 2024.

District Attorney Matthew Van Houten has said prosecutors received only Doe’s six-page signed statement and Snapchat messages exchanged by fraternity members.

Cornell previously said it had “shared all investigatory information” with prosecutors, but later said police shared Doe’s statement and a Snapchat screenshot.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor to investigate the allegations.

“What we have learned about the handling of this case is horrifying,” Hochul said in a letter obtained by CNN.