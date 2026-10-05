Cornell police sought phone evidence that lawyer says never reached prosecutors
Jane Doe’s lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, told CNN his client had also recorded calls with men allegedly involved in the incident
Cornell University police sought to preserve phone records shortly after a student reported an alleged sexual assault involving members of the Chi Phi fraternity in 2024, newly obtained documents show.
Draft letters reviewed by CNN and dated November 15, 2024, asked Verizon and T-Mobile to “preserve all available data” connected to certain accounts, including texts, calls, emails, photos and videos.
The letters said police were “investigating a sexual assault incident” and believed the records could contain relevant evidence.
It remains unclear whether the requests were sent or whether investigators later obtained the records.
Jane Doe’s lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, told CNN his client had also recorded calls with men allegedly involved in the incident.
The documents have raised further questions about what evidence reached the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office before it declined to pursue criminal charges in 2024.
District Attorney Matthew Van Houten has said prosecutors received only Doe’s six-page signed statement and Snapchat messages exchanged by fraternity members.
Cornell previously said it had “shared all investigatory information” with prosecutors, but later said police shared Doe’s statement and a Snapchat screenshot.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor to investigate the allegations.
“What we have learned about the handling of this case is horrifying,” Hochul said in a letter obtained by CNN.
-
Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia activate Makkah pact's defense commitments
-
Quebec voters could bring back separatist Parti Québécois to power
-
Toronto Pearson gold heist trial begins more than 3 years after $20mn theft
-
France school protests: 15-year-old loses hand after picking up police grenade
-
Warnings over Christa Pike’s veins were raised before failed execution, lawyer says
-
Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News after stepping down as White House press secretary
-
Ex-House speaker Dennis Hastert dies at 84, years after molestation allegations
-
US Marine’s arrest over Okinawa killing sparks protests across Japan