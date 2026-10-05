Warnings over Christa Pike’s veins were raised before failed execution, lawyer says

Christa Pike, 50, remained critically ill in hospital on Sunday after receiving two doses of pentobarbital that failed to kill her

Lawyers for Christa Pike had warned that problems accessing her veins could make her execution “difficult and perhaps cruel” before Tennessee’s attempt to execute her failed, a former attorney says.

James Crowson, who previously represented Pike during her appeals, told The Guardian he was not surprised by the botched lethal injection on September 30.

“I knew that there were a number of defense filings saying that she had compromised veins, and that was going to be a difficult and perhaps cruel procedure for her because it was going to put her at risk for exactly what happened,” Crowson said.

Pike, 50, remained critically ill in hospital on Sunday after receiving two doses of pentobarbital that failed to kill her.

“She’s still in the hospital, on a ventilator, critically ill – we don’t really know the prognosis yet and may not know for several days,” assistant federal defender Stephen Ferrell told CNN.

Her lawyers allege improperly placed intravenous lines caused the drug to enter surrounding tissue instead of her bloodstream, severely injuring both arms.

Tennessee officials maintain that the state’s execution protocol was followed.

Governor Bill Lee has since halted executions for the rest of 2026 and ordered an independent review.

Crowson said Lee could face pressure to commute Pike’s sentence to life imprisonment if she survives.