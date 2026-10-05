Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News after stepping down as White House press secretary

Karoline Leavitt left the administration after having her second child and said she planned to spend more time with her family

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News as an on-air contributor, the network announced Monday.

Leavitt, who stepped down from US President Donald Trump’s administration in August, will begin providing political commentary for Fox News on November 1.

According to The Guardian, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott praised Leavitt’s “authentic and sharp insight” and said her “firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today’s political landscape”.

Leavitt said she was “grateful for the opportunity” and looked forward to bringing her White House experience to the network’s viewers.

The 29-year-old became the youngest White House press secretary in US history.

She left the administration after having her second child and said she planned to spend more time with her family while taking a role with the Trump-aligned super PAC MAGA Inc.

During her time as press secretary, Leavitt frequently clashed with reporters and sought to reshape White House media access, including by creating a “new media” briefing room seat.

She follows former Trump press secretaries Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kayleigh McEnany, who also joined Fox after leaving the White House.