Ex-House speaker Dennis Hastert dies at 84, years after molestation allegations

Dennis Hastert, the longest-serving Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives whose political legacy was later overshadowed by sexual abuse allegations, has died at 84.

According to CNN, Hastert died of natural causes at his Illinois home over the weekend, Kendall County Coroner Jacquie Purcell said on Monday.

The Republican served as House speaker from 1999 until 2007 and helped advance much of President George W. Bush’s agenda, including major tax cuts and an expansion of Medicare prescription drug benefits.

Hastert’s reputation collapsed years after leaving Congress. In 2015, he was accused of evading banking regulations while making payments intended to conceal past misconduct.

Prosecutors later said Hastert had sexually abused at least four teenage boys while working as a high school wrestling coach between 1965 and 1981.

Hastert pleaded guilty to violating banking laws and was sentenced in 2016 to 15 months in prison. During sentencing, the judge called him a “serial child molester.”

Hastert said he was “deeply ashamed” and acknowledged that he had “mistreated” some athletes, but did not directly admit to sexual abuse.

Before entering politics, Hastert spent 16 years as a teacher and wrestling coach. He was elected to Congress in 1986 and became speaker after Newt Gingrich’s departure.