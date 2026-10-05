France, Germany propose new rapid EU trade response tool to counter economic coercion

France and Germany have jointly put forward a proposal to equip the European Union with a rapid-response trade defense tool, designed to counter economic coercion and retaliatory measures from global competitors.

The new measure would not ‌target any specific country.

Facing a landscape where global trade is increasingly weaponized, France and Germany have jointly proposed this powerful new rapid-response mechanism for the European Union.

Often viewed as a European equivalent to U.S. Section 301 tariffs, the initiative aims to shield the bloc from economic coercion without explicitly targeting specific nations

Unveiled by Paris and Berlin, the proposed measure aims to address an era where international trade is frequently weaponized.

While the framework is intended to act as a broad protective shield rather than targeting a single specific country, it gives the European Commission faster, more assertive leverage to restrict imports or impose countermeasures when the bloc's economic sovereignty is threatened.

The initiative marks a significant strategic shift for the EU toward a more hardline, self-reliant trade policy.

However, it is expected to face intense debate among member states balancing open-market principles with the rising necessity for aggressive geopolitical defense.