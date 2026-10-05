Military helicopter with 32 onboard crashes in Nigeria
The helicopter crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State and the wreckage had been located
Published October 05, 2026
A military helicopter carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members crashed in southwestern Nigeria, the aviation minister said on Monday.
Festus Keyamo said the helicopter crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State and that the wreckage had been located and search and rescue operations were ongoing.
There was no immediate confirmation of casualties from the crash.
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