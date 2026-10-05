Military helicopter with 32 onboard crashes in Nigeria

A military helicopter carrying 25 passengers ‌and seven crew members crashed in southwestern Nigeria, the aviation ⁠minister said on Monday.

Many people have been confirmed d€ad in a helicopter crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State. https://t.co/RIQQ55BTXA — Leemah (@Leemahwe) October 5, 2026





Festus Keyamo said the helicopter crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo ‌State ⁠and that the wreckage had been located and search ⁠and rescue operations were ongoing.

There was no ⁠immediate confirmation of casualties from ⁠the crash.