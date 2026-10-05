Military helicopter with 32 onboard crashes in Nigeria

The helicopter crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo ‌State ⁠and the wreckage had been located

By The News Digital
Published October 05, 2026
Military helicopter with 32 onboard crashes in Nigeria

A military helicopter carrying 25 passengers ‌and seven crew members crashed in southwestern Nigeria, the aviation ⁠minister said on Monday.


Festus Keyamo said the helicopter crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo ‌State ⁠and that the wreckage had been located and search ⁠and rescue operations were ongoing.

There was no ⁠immediate confirmation of casualties from ⁠the crash.

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