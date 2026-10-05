Russia attacks key Kyiv bridge as German chancellor arrives in Ukraine

Footage showed vehicles crossing the bridge as a drone plunged into the roadway and exploded

Russia struck a major bridge in Kyiv on Sunday as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Ukraine in a show of support amid intensifying Russian attacks.

According to The Guardian, a Russian drone hit the Northern Bridge over the Dnipro River, marking the fourth consecutive day Moscow has targeted bridges in the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people were injured. Footage showed vehicles crossing the bridge as a drone plunged into the roadway and exploded.

The attack came shortly after Merz arrived in Kyiv for an unannounced visit.

He announced that Germany would fund joint production of drones designed to intercept Russia’s jet-powered drones.

“This will quickly and tangibly strengthen Ukraine’s air defence. And this strengthening is urgently needed,” Merz said.

Air-raid sirens repeatedly sounded during his visit as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the recent attacks as “terrible nights and days” for Kyiv residents.

“We can see the entire pointlessness of this war at this place,” Merz said while visiting a building damaged in an earlier Russian strike.

“If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us,” he added.