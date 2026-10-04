Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 34 years together

Barack and Michelle Obama marked their 34th wedding anniversary on Saturday with loving messages to each other on Instagram.

Barack, 65, posted a photo of himself looking at Michelle, 62, with his arms around her waist—a moment captured at the couple's July People cover shoot.

"Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama! I'm still the luckiest guy in the world to be with you," he wrote.

Michelle celebrated the milestone by sharing a video and photo compilation of their years together, including their 1992 wedding, their time in the White House and more recent moments.

"Loving you just keeps getting better and better!" she wrote. "Here's to many, many more years of joy, laughter, and memories to come."

The tributes come a few months after the couple talked to People about their relationship and how their lives would be different if they had never met.

Barack said he knew almost right away that Michelle was "a one-of-a-kind woman" with the character, smarts and values to make him better. "Just being with her made me better, and she still does," he said.

He added that Michelle gave their daughters, Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25, a foundation that has paid off for them.

Meanwhile, Michelle said the two "are each other's counterbalance." Without him, she believes she would have stayed more settled and lived a "smaller" life.

Instead, she said, he showed their family a broader sense of what is possible. He made her think beyond being a lawyer, she said, and gave her courage. "He was my ballast," she said.