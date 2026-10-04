Jaime King's short marriage to Austin Sosa officially ends

Jaime King is officially divorced from Austin Sosa.

A Los Angeles judge has signed off on ending their marriage, so both are legally single again.

The judgment says Austin kept his right to ask for spousal support from Jaime. The court gave up its power to award spousal support to her.

The process moved quickly. In June, Austin asked the judge to end the marriage by default. TMZ reported that he said they had no settlement agreement, but there were no assets or debts to sort out.

Jaime, 47, said the divorce filing caught her off guard. "I was completely blindsided by the divorce filing, which came out of nowhere," she told Us Weekly.

She said she was with Austin the night before it became public and believed they were working on their relationship. "This is deeply personal and should remain private," she said, and she asked people to stop making assumptions.

The two married in secret in April 2025. In July that year, they announced their engagement after a six-month romance.

In October 2025, Jaime told Us Weekly she was too busy with her kids to plan a big wedding as she raises two sons, James, 13, and Leo, 11, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Kyle Newman.