Meghan Markle feels she is entitled to have ‘foot back in Royal door’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have upset Prince William and Kate Middleton with their latest demands.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are eager to integrate themselves back into the royal fold, have called for a new summit with the Wales.

A source tells Heat World: “Harry and Meghan feel it’s time for a new summit with William and Kate – and that with all four of them in a room, they could start a very productive and healing conversation. Now that Earl Spencer’s book has drawn attention to the family’s apparent failings in very sensitive matters, Harry and Meghan feel vindicated and think that it surely must be time for the Waleses to take them more seriously.”

They add: “They also believe that – now they’re back on British soil and showing the Firm they’re serious about doing good with their charity work – they’re entitled to have a foot back in the door. The truth is, Harry really wants to see his brother and make peace with him, while Meghan is eager for them to start being welcomed back in royal circles.”