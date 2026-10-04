Royal family is not as united as it is portrayed: Earl Spencer

The Royal family’s unity is far from what it is shown in the optics, says Earl Spencer.



Princess Diana‘s younger brother, who is currently promoting his book titled Swan song, says things within the Royal family are not always friendly.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the expert says: “I think that people would be most surprised if they knew how competitive the Royal Family have always been with each other.”

“I know it sounds mad because from the outside world they’re one brand and they should support and celebrate each other, but 30, 40 years ago, Diana’s huge popularityglobally was seen as really irksome by some of the Royal Family,” Spencer notes.

“I think this is really sad because I think I said it in the book, she wasn’t a problem, she was actually a protection for the Royal Family,” Spencer shares.