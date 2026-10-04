Earl Spencer talks about the ‘real power’ of Royals

Earl Spencer touches upon the power of Royal family.



Princess Diana‘s brother, who is currently promoting his book Swan song, says King Charles and the royal family are extremely influential.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the eighth Earl of Spencer said "I think it's surprising to people to know quite how powerful, in real terms, the Royal Family remain today.”

"When somebody steps outside what [the Royal Family] would consider acceptable norms, they do galvanize sections of the U.K. media to take vengeance on their behalf," the Swan Song author shares.

This comes as Buckingham Palace issued statement over Earl Spencer‘s book about Princess Diana.

The King said: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."