Details of Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson’s ‘Verity’ looks revealed

Verity’s stylist opened up about the secret behind Anne Hathaway’s “loud” but “tastefull” jewelry.

The newly released psychological thriller, Verity, starred Anne as Verity Crawford, a best selling author who becomes disabled after a tragic accident, while Dakota as Lowen Ashleigh who is a struggling writer and eventually got hired by Verity's husband to finish her book series. Moreover, the movie is based on Colleen Hoover’s novel.

Speaking with People Magazine, Jacqueline revealed that Lowen’s looks were designed to portray her struggling life, “She’s supposed to look pretty pitiful,” the film’s costume designer told the outlet.

On the other hand, Jacqueline said that for verity’s character she chose strong and bold colors, saying, “Red is such a strong, bold color.”

Adding, “So I felt like her character is so bold in this, and there are so many different levels of who she is or who she is not. It’s the whole mystery behind who the real Verity is.”

Explaining the thought process behind Lowen's Versace look, the stylist said, “I think it was also that thing of, she’s wearing a Versace dress, she’s not successful yet. Where did she get the Versace dress from? [Was it] resale? But we also felt like she was this sort of social being at that time, and she was going out to these fancy parties, and she needed something to fake it till you make it.”

She went on to say, “I felt Lowen would be attracted to that ribbed knit, sexy type dress.”

“It was something that didn’t seem so out of her world. She still would grab something like that as opposed to something more extravagant,” Jacqueline further shared.

However, after Verity slipped into a coma following her accident, her wardrobe changed to muted and neutral tones to create a “ghostly” appearance.

“There was a lot of the white nightgown and then the oversized cement colored sweaters,” the designer revealed.

She noted, “Her nurse is still dressing her up a little bit.”

The jewelry pieces were carefully chosen by Jacqueline and Hathaway, mixing luxury designs from Chopard, Hermès and other labels, Verity's earrings were to be “loud, but still tasteful” during her successful period while at home accessories were subtle but still “her.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Verity was released on October 2, 2026.