Dakota Johnson reveals what 'Verity' will leave audiences questioning

Verity has hit theatres, and its box-office reception is generally good. Amid this, the film's star Dakota Johnson was asked about the movie.

According to Variety, the actress was asked, "What will Verity have you questioning?"

Wittily, Johnson said, "Your sexuality."

Meanwhile, Josh Hartnett, who also starred in Verity, has intimate scenes with both Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.

But on ABC News Live Prime, he said the scenes, though serious in nature, didn't feel that way because of the intimacy coordinator, the on-set environment, and the trio's good chemistry.

“We laughed a lot on this set, and if we were ever to make another movie together, it would have to be a comedy, but obviously this one is not, so we had to keep a straight face occasionally."

Hartnet also gushed about Michael Showalter, director of Verity.

“As I said, we got along really well, and when you get along with people, and you have a director who understands what’s needed from you, you can create that chemistry sort of in a way like a puzzle," he said.

Meanwhile, Verity opened to $15 million and is heading to $33 million for opening weekend.