Dakota Johnson reveals what 'Verity' will leave audiences questioning
Dakota Johnson was asked about 'Verity' as it is released
Verity has hit theatres, and its box-office reception is generally good. Amid this, the film's star Dakota Johnson was asked about the movie.
According to Variety, the actress was asked, "What will Verity have you questioning?"
Wittily, Johnson said, "Your sexuality."
Meanwhile, Josh Hartnett, who also starred in Verity, has intimate scenes with both Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.
But on ABC News Live Prime, he said the scenes, though serious in nature, didn't feel that way because of the intimacy coordinator, the on-set environment, and the trio's good chemistry.
“We laughed a lot on this set, and if we were ever to make another movie together, it would have to be a comedy, but obviously this one is not, so we had to keep a straight face occasionally."
Hartnet also gushed about Michael Showalter, director of Verity.
“As I said, we got along really well, and when you get along with people, and you have a director who understands what’s needed from you, you can create that chemistry sort of in a way like a puzzle," he said.
Meanwhile, Verity opened to $15 million and is heading to $33 million for opening weekend.
-
Why Helen Mirren describes her 'MobLand' role as "like going to Disneyland"
-
Sylvester Stallone reveals why he thought ‘Rocky’ Oscar win was ‘a joke’
-
Rapper Lucki suffers stab wound after Playboi Carti altercation
-
Niall Horan surprises fans with Lewis Capaldi duet
-
Dani Dyer expresses being ‘really nervous’ over ‘Strictly’ return
-
'Grey's Anatomy' star Isaiah Washington shares heartbreaking details of wife’s death after one year
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton turn to ‘very effective’ tactic for Harry: Hear More
-
Chad Lowe's eldest daughter mourns loss of younger sister, Fiona