Christopher Abbott reveals whether he's read the 'X-Men' reboot script

Christopher Abbot is the new Professor X in the X-Men reboot. When asked whether he read a script, he responded emphatically.

He said, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “I’m not even being coy; I haven’t read anything."

That said, Abbot said, "But I’m excited to work with Jake Schreier; I think he’s a great director, and that cast is really, really good. I can’t wait; I love the X-Men.”

On the other hand, the actor recently recalled that being revealed as Professor X on stage was awkward.

He told New York Magazine that he was initially euphoric to get on stage. “I think I started walking out pretty enthusiastically."

However, his excitement ended when he was called on stage.

"I kind of felt like a lot of people there didn’t know who I was, so then my energy shifted within the split second. I was a little bit more humble about it.”

Abbott recounted that the audience's reaction was extremely muted, so he had to take back his fist pump, which he nearly did when he arrived on stage.

“I almost did a fist pump when I walked out, and then I felt like the applause was muted."

“So I was like, ‘I’m just going to walk out and nod.’ It feels almost like a video game or a dream. Not like a good dream. It’s a bit of both — a bit of a dream and a nightmare.”

Before diving into the X-Men universe, Abbott starred in Netflix's miniseries East of Eden.