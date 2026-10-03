Eminem remembers late friend a day after Anne Hathaway raps 'Lose Yourself'

Eminem paid tribute to his late friend Proof on Friday, marking what would have been the D12 rapper’s 53rd birthday.

The Detroit rapper shared a picture with his late friend on Instagram with the caption, “Remembering and celebrating your life Doody today and always!!! Happy Bday Big Proof.”

Proof, real name DeShaun Holton, died in a 2006 shooting at the age of 32.

Eminem posted the tribute a day after a video of Anne Hathaway rapping lines from his famous track "Lose Yourself" surfaced online.

The actress rapped the lines in front of the new girlfriend of his nemesis, Machine Gun Kelly.

"You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow," the actress rapped mischievously during a hilarious conversation that also featured Dakota Johnson.

The lighthearted conversation turned into suggestive talk that left both Dakota and Anne breaking into laughter.

Both actresses have made multiple joint appearances to promote their film "Verity."

Their film is releasing amid Dakota Johnson's rumored romance with Cleveland rockstar Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly..

MGK had a famous beef with Eminem which saw both of them releasing diss tracks against each other. The feud was started by MGK's remarks about Eminem's daughter.







