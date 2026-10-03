Bobby Flay makes shocking confession about Brooke Williamson home cooking
Bobby Flay reveals who takes over the kitchen at home
Bobby Flay got candid about “great chef” Brooke Williamson’s cooking.
In a recent interview with People magazine, Bobby admitted that Brooke handled half of the cooking at home and he has no complaints, saying, “We both cook at home all the time. I love when she cooks. Listen, it’s so nice to have somebody that does 50% of the cooking in my house.”
Adding, “I went from 100% to 50% very quickly, but it’s perfect.”
He said that brooke is “a great restaurateur, great chef, great cook,” and is “big on breakfast,” as she makes for him pancakes and crepes, “It’s very comforting,” the Food Network star revealed.
Bobby further added that “We have so much in common.”
He went on to say, “We have a lot of the same goals, and some of the goals are differing, and it’s so nice to be able to bounce things off somebody like Brooke because she really knows what she’s doing in her own right.”
It is pertinent to mention here that the celebrity chef couple began dating in 2025 after years of friendship and are not planning to get married.
“I don’t think getting married is what I need to do,” Bobby previously shared on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.
While Brooke said, “Some people get married ‘cause it seems like the natural next step. And I don’t think marriage equals happiness.”
“And I don’t think that not being married doesn’t mean you can’t be the happiest you’ve ever been,” she added further at the time.
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