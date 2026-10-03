Piers Morgan laughs off 'threat' from former government official

Piers Morgan's social media interaction with the official account of the Israel Defense Forces turned ugly when a former spokesperson for the country jumped into it.

Commenting on Israeli forces' X post targeting journalists critical of the country's war on Gaza, Piers Morgan wrote: "Let international journalists into Gaza to find out how 'moral' you've really been, or pipe down with the journalism lectures."

Eylon Levy, the former Israeli government spokesperson, jumped in, writing: "I'm quite happy to let Piers in. Out is another question."

Although Morgan laughed off Levy's remarks, his response clearly showed that the journalist saw Levy's comments as a threat.

Eylon Levy, who says he served as Israel's spokesperson during October 7 attacks on the country, drew strong backlash in the replies on X.