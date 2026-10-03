Piers Morgan laughs off 'threat' from former government official

Piers Morgan reacts to alleged threat from the former Israeli official on social media

By The News Digital
Published October 03, 2026
Piers Morgan laughs off threat from former government official

Piers Morgan's social media interaction with the official account of the Israel Defense Forces turned ugly when a former spokesperson for the country jumped into it.

Commenting on Israeli forces' X post targeting journalists critical of the country's war on Gaza, Piers Morgan wrote: "Let international journalists into Gaza to find out how 'moral' you've really been, or pipe down with the journalism lectures."

Piers Morgan laughs off threat from former government official

Eylon Levy, the former Israeli government spokesperson, jumped in, writing: "I'm quite happy to let Piers in. Out is another question."

Although Morgan laughed off Levy's remarks, his response clearly showed that the journalist saw Levy's comments as a threat.

Eylon Levy, who says he served as Israel's spokesperson during October 7 attacks on the country, drew strong backlash in the replies on X. 

The News Digital
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