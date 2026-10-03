‘Scrubs’ cast explains why they feel pressure making Season 2

Scrubs was a critically acclaimed sitcom that premiered in 2001. ABC revived it in 2025, and the first season aired in 2026.

But with season two is airing, the show's star, Zach Braff, revealed the cast is under pressure.

He explained that when the original series was shooting, it was Bill Lawrence – the Scrubs creator – who headed the creative side of the show.

But now – though the showrunner is attached as executive producer to the revival series – the cast has more responsibility for the show.

“It’s on our shoulders now," he said, adding, “It used to be we had this sugar daddy named Bill Lawrence, and we just showed up, and this brilliant showrunner told us what to say."

"We did our best to make it funny, and then he did everything else," the actor added.

Though Brafft did direct original episodes of the original Scrubs, he added that “we didn’t have the weight of making this work on our shoulders as we do now.”

He continued, “Every single scene we do, we all know, has to be great."

"We have to do the team bonding and the cast bonding and make sure that everyone’s behaving themselves and make sure that we turn up prepared."

"We’re the bosses now with some great help from people like Aseem Batra, who’s our showrunner, but the pressure is way more on us now than it used to be,” he shared.

Braff's co-star, Donald Faison, shared a similar experience, saying he feels “the pressure now, whereas before I was just there to do my job, but now I feel the pressure.”

Meanwhile, Scrubs ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010.