Daily Mail drops their monetary demand against Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex gets hit with the official demand by the Associated newspapers
Today marked the day the judge is said to decide how much each claimant will be made to pay, given that the Daily Mail’s publisher won the phone hacking case by a landslide.
According to The Telegraph the official number is steep, and comes right after they called out the “outrageous” and “unreasonable” conduct of the seven high-profile people connected to the case.
For those unversed, the other names include Sir Elton John, Liz Hurley and Baroness Doreen Lawrence etc. etc.
The initial payment demanded, is exactly £9,950,624.37 but the claimants offer stands at £8 million, at the moment.
Another thing worth noting is that the publisher has also applied to remove the cap off of costs they could recover, under an indemnity order.
This would impact all individuals who already have after-the-event (ATE) insurance policy worth £2.35 million because together they would collectively cover about £14.1 million of the Associated Newspapers costs.
Who Was Involved?
Almost 77 journalists, editors and other executives stood accused taking part in “serious wrongdoing” and this was the case despite the case involving only 23 of them.
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