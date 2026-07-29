Meghan Markle’s ‘mess around the edges’ bubbles up for the world to see

Ridicule did not stop surrounding Meghan Markle’s door after her episode for MasterChef Australia aired, and while some called out word-for-word her lacking, and others showed snippets of her ‘lies’, and moments ‘where the mask slipped’, others, like the founder of PR and branding agency The Atticism have another thought.

The founder, Renae Smith, spoke to the Daily Express when delivering her side of the verdict and said, “in my honest [opinion, her appearance was] weird, messy around the edges, strategically questionable, but ultimately harmless.”

Moreover, there is a very high chance that it will be “forgotten by next month,” and “for Meghan, forgettable is often the best possible outcome,” she also jested.

That wasn’t the end of her quips because what Ms Ranae didn’t shy away from was pointing out how ‘lacking’ Meghan is in terms of credentials, and also how the ‘only contribution’ someone like her could ever give professionals is that she’s “famous and likes food”.

A bit later on into the chat her word choices also turned up a notch and the world saw her admit, “she went on as a personality, not as a cook, and MasterChef doesn't often do that. Pleasant presence, enjoys food,” but “that's not what the show measures.”

Her concluding remarks took inspiration from her own stint behind the camera and towards this end she hypothesized how there were likely “a few quiet giggles behind the scenes” aimed at the Duchess.

For those unversed with the appearance, it was filmed back when Meghan and Harry took on a faux royal tour of the Down Under. It boasted a multi-day itinerary.