Meghan Markle exposes herself in front of a camera

Meghan Markle has turned herself into a mortified laughing stock, that too on TV in a country that’s not her’s by birth or marriage.

For those unversed with the show, and country being specified, its Australia, and the moment was caught on camera, in the thick of filming for the Australian edition of MasterChef.

Commentators also did not go easy on her, especially Britney from the Royal News Network and Dan Wootton, commentator and royal expert.

But of them candidly discussed how impossible it is, for someone who actually cooks to fail at answering a question as simple as ‘what is your favorite dish to cook for the family?’.

All Meghan answered with was, “That's a tough one. It's a tough one because I have a lot of pallets to appease. My husband being from the UK loves a lot of meat, potatoes, cream sauce. California girl. I like grilled fish, grilled meats, lots of citrus. [music] I just like using really pure natural… You know, again, if you can pull fresh herbs…”

Mr Wootton’s reaction to this was instantaneous, because he said, “so she don't cook like you know she makes dips, doesn't she? Like there's another moment where she's doing like a pesto like thing… she doesn't she doesn't cook meals. That is abundantly clear.” (sic)

Britney however had a lot more to say on the subject and said “It really is. Dan, there was another instance too where it was a different conversation and Po actually kind of finishes the sentence for Meghan because she knows Meghan has no clue what to say and it's again about ‘what would you cook from your family’, out of the items that Meghan has chosen for these chefs to utilize and Meghan can't really come up with anything except for a sauce like a pesto sauce, and so Meghan Markle is not in the kitchen. She doesn't cook for her family.”

What the expert did make sure to acknowledge is the fact that “she maybe can make a dish of pasta or something, and very simply, and that's about it”.

Moreover she also noted, “I'm sure she has the nanny do it. Maybe she makes something from time to time, but Meghan has said multiple times in interviews she likes to take, take-out and plate it beautifully.

But it was only near the end that the real burn was delivered to that end Britney said, “we also saw she gave them like frozen ego waffles while she made her own waffle way back on St. Patrick's Day, but last year and this again is proof number 265 that Meghan Markle does not cook and yet stupidly has a cooking show and a cooking brand. So it's no wonder As Ever is not selling.”