Prince William’s anger over Harry turns boiling: ‘Why can't the guy just shut up’

The heir to the throne is having a hard time reports suggest, and its all because he can’t wrap his head around the idea of his ‘brain dead’ little brother not understanding something basic, which is to ‘shut up’.

Kinsey Schofield and co-host Rupert Bell dished on these conversation and highlighted whats likely going through the heir’s head, according to Express.

It is pertinent to mention that the conversation happened as a result of journalist Emily Andrews’ findings that the Duke has been offered a spot in Buckingham Palace when he visits the UK next.

In the eyes of Mr Rupert Prince William’s emotions are likely evolved past anger or even fury, and he explained it by saying, “furious, no. Frustrated, yes... 'When's it going to end?' That kind of reaction is what we're talking about.”

Its also likely that Prince William’s mind just wonders, “‘why can't the guy just shut up and just learn to just keep his mouth shut and do the right thing’? I think that is what William is thinking - eyerolling in frustration and disappointment that his brother is just so brain dead at times and not sensitive to family needs.”

For those unversed with the UK trip, it happened just a week prior at Highgrove House, with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in toe.