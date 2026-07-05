Travis Kelce's pal Patrick Mahomes posts rare glimpses of Taylor Swift wedding

Patrick Mahomes joined the 1000 guests who were invited to the star-studded wedding of his fellow NFL player and pal Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who attended the highly guarded event with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared some unseen glimpses into Travis and Taylor Swift's highly guarded wedding celebrations.

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The first slide in the carousel showed the couple flaunting their formal attires as they posed in front of a big window with skyscrapers in the background.

Patrick donned a black tuxedo paired with a white undershirt, while Britany can be seen donning an ice blue off-shoulder dress. She completed her look with silver jewelry.

Another snap featured Brittany wearing a green dress, covering one shoulder while leaving the other one bare.

Patrick, on the other hand, sported a chocolate brown coat and dress pants with the same color undershirt. He completed his look with the same color sunglasses and silver chains around his neck.

The athlete concluded his carousel with a wholesome picture of the couple, apparently from another event of Travis and Kelce's wedding.

This time, Brittany wore a brown short dress while Patrick kept his look simple by wearing black wide-leg pants with the same color T-shirt.

However, it's unclear the couple carried out which look on which day during the three-day wedding event, as on Thursday Travis and Taylor arranged a rehearsal dinner, on Friday it was the main wedding event, while on Saturday it was the Opalite singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's extravagant reception.

Patrick kept the caption simple by sharing only a white heart emoji and did not reveal any further detail about the star-studded wedding.

For those unversed, Patrick and Britany have been friends with Taylor and Travis for years and were spotted on multiple occasions hanging out together.