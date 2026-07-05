Taylor Swift suffers heartbreaking loss on wedding day as beloved teacher dies

Taylor Swift received heartbreaking news on her big day as one of her favorite teachers sorrowfully died the same day she tied the knot with Travis Kelce.

On Friday, July 3, after the 36-year-old pop star said "I do" in a highly guarded ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, Kirk Schwabe, who taught Taylor criminal justice at Henderson High School in Nashville, Tennessee from 2004 to 2006, passed away at the age of 69 following a battle with renal cancer, his family told Telegraph.

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Kirk's daughter, Sarah Gordon, updated about her dad's declining health on Facebook on Thursday. She wrote, “Over the past several weeks, his health has declined rapidly and he has now been moved to hospice care.”

Sarah continued, “If you know my dad, you know he has poured his heart into everything he’s done."

“He has always loved teaching. He loves his students.”

Kirk, who is said to have close bond with his former student, was a police officer before becoming a teacher and later appointed as Taylor's body guard upon a reported special request by her family after her musical career started to boom.

The Life of a Showgirl star also once honored him by giving her character's teacher's name, "Mr Schwabe," when she made a cameo in Garry Marshall's romantic comedy Valentine's Day.

Before his passing, Kirk gushed over Taylor's talent in a chat with Telegraph, recalling that he once told her, "You're a superstar. This is not fun and games no more. You are it, everything keeps going up and up and up, and the sky's the limit for you'."

The proud teacher also weighed in on her marriage to Travis, saying, "I do trust Taylor's judgment. She knows what's best."

He also recalled seeing Taylor rise to fame with "panic" when he used to work as his bodyguard, “If anything happens, I’m the guy. We got four or five hundred people in here, and I got some extra security guards, but I don’t know a lot of these guys who got hired, I don’t know what their qualifications are.”

Kirk's wife also remarked that he treated the August singer as his daughter.