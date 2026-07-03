Madonna, daughter Lourdes reunion turns awkward in emotional sit-down

Madonna and her eldest daughter Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon shared an awkward moment before they sat down to discuss the emotional creative process behind their new single, The Test.

The Queen of Pop and her 29-year-old model daughter joined forces to co-write the new track featured on Madonna’s 15th studio album, Confession II, which tells the truth behind the mother-daughter previously strained bond.

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Ahead of Madonna’s Club Confessions album launch party in London, the doting mom and Lourdes spoke about their “tense and emotional relationship” face to face.

When Madonna was caught up in her 15th album discussion, host Bob suddenly welcomed Lourdes.

An awkward moment unfolded after the mother-daughter duo shook hands and Madonna leaned in for a kiss on the cheek.

However, after the pair settled, Lourdes praised her mom, saying, “Hello, you look so pretty.”

Madonna quickly replied, “So do you.”

Lourdes then teased her mom over her response, saying, “Why do you sound surprise.”

Madonna responded with a laugh, “Like mother like daughter.”

After the quick exchange of greetings, Lordes articulated her thoughts on her collaboration with her mother on their new song, noting, “I think that between a mother and a daughter and a relationship it's kind of - there's a lot of things that are unspoken.

“There's a lot of love that's unspoken but also a lot of tension and emotions that are kind of difficult to put into words because it can be so emotional.

“A way that I thought would be easier for us to speak about these things would be through art, which is always something me and my mum have connected over that's really brought us together.”

Madonna then commented on her experience doing a duet with Lourdes, saying, “It was very emotional and there were moments when I felt like crying, hugging her.

“Because as she says we don't always agree on things but we love creativity and art has always connected us.

“It was a very magical moment and we both had to be vulnerable.”

Lourdes then concluded her whole experience of working with her mom in one word: “healing.”