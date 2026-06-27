Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guest list revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guests have been revealed.

Several celebrities have either confirmed or strongly hinted that they'll be attending the couple's wedding.

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Among the confirmed guests are San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle. George previously revealed that Swift and Travis requested guests bring "absolutely no gifts."

Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce are also expected to attend. Moreover, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also hinted he received an invitation.

On the other hand, singer Suki Waterhouse confirmed she'll be attending the wedding and Swift's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff has also hinted he'll attend.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is widely expected to attend after Taylor Swift suggested he would likely perform if there was a stage.

Furthermore, Zoe Kravitz has reportedly received an invitation, and Prince William has fueled speculation by responding "no comment" when asked whether he is invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

It is pertinent to mention that while the wedding date and location of the couple's wedding still remain under wraps, rumours suggest the duo will tie the knot during July 4th holiday weekend at Madison Square Garden.

Swift and Kelce began dating in summer of 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025. Most recently, the couple made a