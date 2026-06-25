Lionel Richie sparks health concern as he stops mid concert feeling ‘dizzy’

Lionel Richie had to cut his concert short after falling ill during the performance.

The 77-year-old music legend had been performing the first night of his joint Sing A Song All Night Long tour with iconic group Earth, Wind & Fire. But sadly, he had to leave the stage at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota.

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He reportedly announced an intermission after performing Three Times A Lady from his piano. According to Minnesota's Bring Me The News, his band left the stage minutes later and after around 40 minutes, a band member returned to announce that Richie would not be able to return to the stage as he was unwell.

Saxophonisist Dino Soldo reportedly told the crowd, "Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available."

“Thank you for your patience and your understanding has just been amazing. Safe Travels home everyone, thank you so much,” he concluded.

Richie had reportedly told the crowd he was feeling "dizzy" mid-performance and videos of the concert on social media showed the singer stopping to sit down several times during Dancing On The Ceiling, the second to last song that he played.

One disappointed audience member told the Star Tribune, "I’m super bummed. This was my first time [seeing Richie] and I’m old."

Earth, Wind & Fire performed during the first half of the concert and The Star Tribune reported that audience members began to leave the venue 15 minutes after Richie announced the surprise intermission.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are scheduled to visit 26 cities on their tour this year, which runs from June until August.