Trae Young declines player option and enters free agency: reports

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young is expected to become an unrestricted free agent after deciding to decline his $48.97 million player option for the 2026-27 season, according to Andscape's Marc Spears.

Reports suggest Washington remains the leading contender to re-sign the four-time NBA All-Star, although several teams are expected to express interest once free agency officially opens.

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Young entered last season hoping to secure a maximum contract extension, but his campaign was disrupted by a sprained right MCL suffered in late October.

The injury kept him out until mid-December and limited his impact during the season.

The Atlanta Hawks later traded Young to Washington in January in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert after deciding to build around rising star Jalen Johnson .

Young appeared in just 15 games across both franchises and averaged 17.9 points and 8.0 assists.

Over his eight-year NBA career, he has averaged 9.8 assists per game.

Washington hopes the experienced duo of Young and Davis can help the franchise return to playoff contention after enduring three consecutive seasons with at least 64 losses.

Young's decision makes him one of the biggest names available in this year's NBA free agency market.