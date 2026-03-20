Chuck Norris dies at 86: Family confirms passing of action star

Chuck Norris, best known for his roles in A Force of One and An Eye for an Eye, has passed away at the age of 86.

The legendary actor's family announced his death on social media on Friday, March 20.

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"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," the statement read. "While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," the action star's family said in its statement.

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

It is pertinent to mention here that Chuck was taken to the hospital in Hawaii on Thursday, March 19, after suffering from an undisclosed "medical emergency."

Born in 1940, Chuck appeared in several Hollywood films, including The Delta Force, Good Guys Wear Black, The Octagon, Code of Silence, Firewalker, and the Missing in Action films.